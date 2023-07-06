Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023: What is the latest weather forecast for July 6-9

Experts at the Met Office forecasters have updated their earlier forecasts ahead of the four-day visit by 37 vessels.

While their predictions are for mainly dry and sunny conditions, there is still the potential for rainfall during some of the key events.

On Thursday, July 6, when the extravaganza formally begins, temperatures are likely to reach a high of 20 degrees Celsius on a largely sunny day.

Vessels are already starting to arrive in Hartlepool ahead of the Tall Ships Races 2023.

There is a one-in-three chance of rain, however, between around noon and 1pm.

On Friday, July 7, temperatures are predicted to reach 24 degrees Celsius with only a one-in-10 chance of rain throughout another sunny day.

This should please organisers and spectators alike with the crew parade taking place on the Headland late afternoon and live music and a light show following at the Marina at night.

On Saturday, July 8, temperatures are expected to remain high at 23 degrees Celsius although there is more than a 50-50 chance of rain from around 7pm until the end of the night.

With more live music and a fireworks display taking at night, it may be wise to pack a jacket and brolly if you are staying out late.