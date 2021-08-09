Hartlepool to see temperatures of 22ºC as Met Office predicts better weather

Seaton Carew, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank Reid

Temperatures in Hartlepool will reach above 20ºC with cloudy skies and showers and some potential thunder showers to be expected throughout the week, according to the Met Office.

The high temperatures will see some bright sunshine in areas but will be largely followed by a heavy build up of clouds.

Temperatures will peak on Wednesday and Thursday when the Met Office predicts Hartlepool will reach 21ºC.

Here is your day-by-day breakdown of Hartlepool weather forecast for this week.

Monday August 9: High’s of 20ºC with cloudy skies and sunny spells. The Met Office predicts a bright start with an overcast afternoon.

In the evening, temperatures will begin to cool off with low’s of 14ºC through the night.

Tuesday August 10: Tuesday will see temperatures of 20ºC with sunny intervals changing to potential thunder showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures on Tuesday night will drop to around 13ºC while being partly cloudy.

Wednesday August 11: Wednesday looks to be another warm day with temperatures reaching 22ºC with cloudy skies across the region.

Temperatures will stay relatively Wednesday evening with a low of 16ºC.

Thursday August 12: Hartlepool will see some sunny spells on Thursday with temperatures of 21ºC with sunny intervals throughout the day.

Thursday will be a clear night with temperatures reaching a low of 14ºC

Friday August 13: Friday will see temperatures of 20ºC with sunny intervals throughout the day and into the evening.

Friday night is set to be clear with temperatures at a low of 13ºC.