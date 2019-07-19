Hartlepool Waterfront Festival 2019 weather forecast: Rain to hit the annual maritime celebrations
Hartlepool Waterfront Festival 2019, billed as “a maritime arts festival for the 21st century”, will return from Saturday 20 July to Sunday 21 July.
But what will the weather be like for the event?
The Met Office outlook for Saturday explains that overnight cloud and rain will break up “into heavy, locally thundery showers.” It will then become “drier and brighter from the west during the afternoon, but showers perhaps persisting in the east.
“Bright, largely dry on Sunday. Windy with rain overnight, locally heavy on hills.”
Saturday (20 July)
Saturday morning will begin with some sunshine, before light rain hits from 9am until 11am, with cloud throughout the rest of the morning. The temperature will reach 19C by 12pm.
Early afternoon will then be cloudy, before light rain hits from 3pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 22C by 4pm.
Early afternoon will then see rain turn to bright sunshine, before turning clear and dry throughout the rest of the evening.
The temperature will dip to 17C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 13C.
Sunday (21 July)
Sunday is set to see bright sunshine throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 20C by 12pm.
Early afternoon will be cloudy, with light rain between 1pm and 4pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 22C by 4pm.
The evening will be cloudy, but dry throughout. The temperature will dip to 18C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 17C.