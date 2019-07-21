Hartlepool Waterfront Festival 2019: What will the weather be like for the final day?
The first day of the festival saw some heavy showers but Met Office predict the final day to be much drier.
Hartlepool Waterfront Festival 2019 has been billed as “a maritime arts festival for the 21st century.” It returned on Saturday, July 20 and the rain didn’t dampen any spirits but Sunday, July 21 is set to bring slightly better weather.
The Met Office outlook for Sunday, July 21 predicts that it will be fine and dry for much of the day but rain will spread in overnight. The cloud and rain from the previous day will fade and it will become drier and brighter for the event.
What will the weather be like for the Hartlepool festival?
The day will begin dry with good spells of sunshine. Cloud is likely to increase during the afternoon, with a possible light shower at around 4pm but it will stay mostly dry. There will be a light southwesterly breeze with a maximum temperature of 21 °C.
Will it improve throughout the evening?
The day will continue to remain cloudy with an outbreak of rain late this evening at around 11pm which will continue through the night but well after the event has taken place. Southwesterly winds will strengthen and a light jacket may be needed if you are sticking around the main stage to see the closing parade with Bran The Blessed, a 25-foot giant puppet. A minimum temperature of 17 °C means the weather won’t be too cold despite the cloud.