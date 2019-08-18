Hartlepool weather: A sunny start but clouds forecast to descend for start of Bank Holiday weekend
Hartlepool is set to enjoy a bright and sunny start to the week, although thick clouds are set to descend on the town for the start of the Bank Holiday weekend.
It does look as though Hartlepool will escape rain for most of the week as temperatures are expected to peak on Friday, August 23, at 21°C.
Monday, August 19 and Tuesday, August 20 are forecast to begin bright and sunny but there is between a 30 and 40% chance of rain in the afternoon, the Met Office said.
It is expected to be rather breezy but that will die down as the week goes on.
From Wednesday, August 21 a lot of dry weather is expected although there will be little sunshine breaking through.
As we head into the Bank Holiday weekend, temperatures will rise from the high teens to the early 20s – but it will remain cloudy.
A Met Office spokesman said: “After a chilly start Monday will be bright with sunny spells. Showers developing more widely by the afternoon, perhaps heavy with thunder. Eastern parts may stay dry. Rather breezy. Maximum temperature 19 °C.
“The outlook for Tuesday to Thursday is sunny or clear spells and scattered showers most days, with a lot of dry weather expected, especially on Thursday. Winds mostly becoming light, and noticeably chilly by night at first.
“Into the weekend there is a lot of uncertainty at this stage, but will probably see the unsettled weather continuing across the far north and northwest, with drier and brighter conditions elsewhere. Temperatures will generally be above average.”