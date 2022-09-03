Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool is set for some cloud and showers in the week ahead – just in time for children to return to the classroom as the new school year gets underway.

Let’s take a closer look at the Met Office outlook for between September 5 and September 9, with forecasters predicting temperatures close to or just above average in the coming days.

Monday, September 5: Heavy rain changing to cloudy by late morning. Temperatures between 16°C and 20°C.

Tuesday, September 6: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime. Temperatures between 15°C and 20°C.

Wednesday, September 7: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. Temperatures between 15°C and 19°C.

Thursday, September 8: Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning. Temperatures between 13°C and 18°C.

