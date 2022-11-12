Hartlepool has recently seen some mild temperatures and sunshine – but that is about to change in the week ahead with spells of rain set to hit on Tuesday, November 15.

Met Office forecasters say temperatures will change to nearer normal for this time of year, with highs of 10°C and lows of 5°C expected by the end of next week. A spokesperson said: “Monday areas of low cloud or fog slowly lifting, then outbreaks of rain arriving, followed by dry and brighter conditions, Tuesday onwards spells of rain or showers. Temperatures nearer normal.”

Here’s what the weather has in store for Hartlepool in the week ahead:

Hartlepool is set for some cool weather next week.

Monday, November 14

The week will be off to a cloudy start, with areas of fog. Outbreaks of rain are possible in some areas. Expect highs of 12°C and lows of 9°C.

Tuesday, November 15

Tuesday will also start off cloudy, changing to light rain by lunchtime. It will be colder, with highs of 11°C and lows of 6°C.

Wednesday, November 16

Cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by the lunchtime. The Met Office predicts highs of 10°C and lows of 8°C.

Thursday, November 17

It will be cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Highs 11°C and lows of 7°C.

Friday, November 18