But what does the weather have in store for this week in the run up to this year’s Bonfire Night celebrations?

Temperatures in Hartlepool are set to continue to stay above average for the time of year this week as people prepare to enjoy the annual fireworks traditions.

Here is the forecast for the next six days provided by the Met Office for the town.

We take a look at what the weather has in store for the week ahead and Bonfire Night.

Monday, October 31, is due to be another very mild day with temperatures reaching a balmy-feeling 15C. It is set to remain dry with the sun breaking through the clouds, and uninterrupted sunshine mid afternoon.

Tuesday, November 1, will be slightly cooler at around 13C and the day is due to get off to a wet start with heavy rain from early in the morning until around midday, followed by sunny intervals.

Wednesday, November 2, is due to get off to a sunny start but cloud will roll in from midday for the rest of the day.

There is a small chance of some light showers but it will still feel mild at around 13C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, November 3, is set to see plenty of sunshine in the morning and early afternoon although it will feel slightly cooler at around 11C.

Friday, November 4, sees the temperature rise again to 13C although it is expected to be a cloudy day all round, but staying dry.