Hartlepool weather forecast: Met Office issues yellow warning for heavy rain

Walkers brave the rain at Seaton Carew.

What will the weather be like in Hartlepool this morning?

The Met Office is predicting that it will be a cloudy and windy morning with showers for most.

It will be feeling cold with a maximum temperature 8C.

What about this afternoon?

The rain looks set to ease off in the early afternoon but heavy cloud will remain.

The rain will return at around 4pm and continue into the early evening.

The maximum temperature will be 8C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Hartlepool?

The evening looks to remain wet, with rain continuing until around 10pm, with highs of just 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

It will be a cold, frosty start on Saturday and it will remain cloudy for the rest of the day.

There will be some light showers that are expected to hit in the afternoon at around 3pm.

But the strong winds of the last few days set to ease off.

It will continue to be a cold day with highs of just 7C.

What is the long-term forecast for the North East?

It will be brightening up on Sunday, with rain slowly easing. The maximum temperature will be 8C.

Another cold start on Monday, then further rain.