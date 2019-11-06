Hartlepool weather forecast: Outbreaks of rain with strong winds expected

Dark rain clouds over Hartlepool Marina.

What will the weather be like in Hartlepool this morning?

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning of rain, with outbreaks of heavy rain set to hit in the morning at around 11am.

The temperature will reach 10C.

What about this afternoon?

The rain will become more persistent and heavy in the afternoon and a northeasterly wind is expected to become stronger which will make it very windy by the coast. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 10C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Hartlepool?

In the early evening, overcast weather is to be expected with a 50% chance of rain.

Moving into the late evening the rain is expected to continue and maximum temperatures will reach 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

Friday, November 8, is expected to be bright with some light rain and temperatures will reach 8C during the day but drop to 5C in the evening.

A Yellow Weather Warning for rain will remain in place.

What is the long-term forecast for the North East?

Saturday, a fine start before afternoon rain. Sunday, generally dry but coastal rain possible.

It will be another cold start on Monday with frost possible in central and eastern parts of the UK.