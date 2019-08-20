Hartlepool weather: Heavy rain and consistent showers will hit the town
The Met Office predicts heavy rain and cloud to continue throughout the day.
Heavy rain is set to hit Hartlepool and showers will remain consistent until later in the day.
The morning of Tuesday, August 20 will begin cloudy with likely heavy showers. There’s an 80% chance of rain as early as 7am which will be on and off until around 10am when lighter showers will continue. Some more sunny spells will appear later but the showers will continue throughout the early afternoon. There could be a small risk of thunder but no warnings have been put in place. There will be a maximum temperature of 18 °C.
Will the rain ease this evening?
The evening will be fairly dry in comparison with some clear spells. Cloud will increase later in the night but showers are expected to pass over after around 6pm when there is a 40% chance of rain. A minimum temperature of 12 °C is predicted.
What is the weather going to be like for the rest of the week?
Wednesday, August 21 will see most of the rain clearing and it should remain mild on Thursday with small bursts of sun. The weekend will begin dry with some sun and it may feel slightly warmer than earlier in the week with wind remaining lighter than usual.
The good news is that we may be set for a dry Bank Holiday weekend but whatever you are doing, prepare for rain on the morning of Tuesday, August 20.