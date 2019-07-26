Hartlepool weather: Heavy rain developing, check out your full forecast for Friday July 26
Heavy rain developing through Friday afternoon.
What will the weather be like in Hartlepool today?
Very warm and muggy to start the day. Mainly dry at first, but cloud will thicken to bring showery rain by the afternoon. Some of this could be heavy and thundery. Very warm and humid, but cooler than on Thursday. Maximum temperature 28 °C.
Will it improve tonight?
Staying cloudy with further outbreaks of rain. Some of this could be heavy and possibly thundery. Slightly cooler than of late, but still rather warm Minimum temperature 17 °C.
What will tomorrow bring?
A wet day to come across the region. Rain will continue through much of the day, heavy at times bringing the risk of localised flooding. Feeling cooler. Maximum temperature 21 °C.
The look ahead.
Further heavy rain through Sunday could again bring localised flooding. Turning drier thereafter with sunny spells and just a few showers. Temperatures nearer average than of late.