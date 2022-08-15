Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week saw high pressure dominate our weather leading to clear skies and temperatures in the mid to high twenties (degrees Celsius).

However, with low pressure moving in, the majority of this week looks set to be cloudy, with periods of rainfall and temperatures closer to what would be expected at this time of the year.

There are signs of more settled conditions returning as we approach the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s a day by day breakdown of the Met Office weather forecast for Hartlepool for the week ahead.

Monday will generally be a cloudy day with some sunny spells developing during the afternoon. It will be a cooler day than of late, with light northerly winds restricting the temperature to a high of 21 degrees Celsius. The day is generally forecast to be dry, although there is a Yellow Weather Warning for thunderstorms with the greatest chance of seeing one of these storms currently forecast for around 8pm.

Tuesday is currently forecast to be an overcast, wet day with predominantly light rainfall from 11am. The rain is set to turn heavy between 3 and 5pm. It will be a cool day with northerly winds, with temperatures peaking at 17 degrees Celsius. Winds will pick up speed during the evening with gusts in excess of 30mph. A Yellow Weather Warning remains in place with the chance of thunderstorms throughout the day.

Find out what the weather is set to do in Hartlepool this week.

Wednesday is also set to be overcast, although generally dry, with the current chance of seeing rainfall forecast to be between five and 20 percent. From around 4pm, sunny spells look set to develop, although it will be a cool day for the time of year with the temperature set to rise to a high of just 16 degrees Celsius. Winds will once again be from a northerly direction with gusts of up to 30mph forecast throughout the morning.

Thursday will see winds swing round to a more southerly direction leading to a rise in temperatures which will peak at a pleasant 20 degrees Celsius. It will be a predominantly dry, cloudy day with the chance of rain forecast to be around 10 per cent. Winds will be blowing at around 10mph.