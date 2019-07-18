Hartlepool weather: Scattered heavy showers today, find your forecast for Saturday July 20 here
Scattered heavy showers today. Largely dry Sunday with sunny spells.
What will the weather be like in Hartlepool today?
Starting largely dry, but soon becoming rather cloudy with scattered showers and blustery winds. Showers are likely to turn heavy and perhaps thundery in places, before easing later in the afternoon, allowing for increased sunny spells. Maximum temperature 22 °C.
Will it improve tonight?
Any remaining showers soon dying out to leave most places dry and sunny this evening. Remaining dry overnight with largely clear skies. Minimum temperature 9 °C.
What will tomorrow bring?
Largely dry Sunday with patchy cloud and warm sunny spells. Becoming increasingly breezy, particularly over the Pennines, with cloud and rain spreading into the west in the evening. Maximum temperature 23 °C.
The look ahead.
Windy and rather cloudy Monday, but outbreaks of rain largely confined to western hills. Becoming very warm Tuesday with light winds and plenty of sunshine. Risk of a thunderstorm Wednesday.