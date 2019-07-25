Hartlepool weather: Sunny, exceptionally hot on Thursday, check out your full forecast for Thursday July 25 here
Sunny, exceptionally hot on Thursday, with a chance of thunderstorms.
What will the weather be like in Hartlepool today?
A hot and sunny day across most parts, although the southeasterly breeze will keep coastal areas a little cooler. However, showers may develop during the afternoon, these becoming heavy and locally thundery during the evening. Maximum temperature 31 °C.
Will it improve tonight?
Thundery showers, initially heavy with a risk of hail, clearing north during the evening to become dry and largely clear. Feeling fresher. Minimum temperature 15 °C.
What will tomorrow bring?
A dry, sunny start on Friday, though remaining very warm with scattered showers, some perhaps thundery later in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 26 °C.
The look ahead.
Much cooler and cloudier with prolonged rain or showers on Saturday and Sunday, heavy and possibly thundery at times. Rain becoming lighter and patchy on Monday.