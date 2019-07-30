Hartlepool weather: sunny spells and showers, check out your full forecast for Tuesday July 30
Sunny spells and showers for Tuesday, some turning thundery.
What will the weather be like in Hartlepool today?
Mixture of sunny spells and variable amounts of cloud. Showers are likely, mainly across the Pennines at first, but becoming more widespread for the afternoon. Some showers becoming heavy with thunder. Windy by afternoon. Maximum temperature 23 °C.
Will it improve tonight?
Showers and also longer spells of rain developing, some heavy. Winds becoming lighter overnight. Some low cloud and mist affecting southern areas later. Minimum temperature 13 °C.
What will tomorrow bring?
Heavy and thundery showers likely during Wednesday, with sunny spells developing between showers in the afternoon. Some of the showers could be slow moving, with winds becoming northerly. Maximum temperature 22 °C.
The look ahead.
Little change to end the week with sunny or clear spells and showers developing each afternoon, perhaps thundery. Coastal areas may be drier by Friday with cooler, onshore sea breezes.