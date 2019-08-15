Hartlepool weather: Sunshine and scattered showers in the forecast for Thursday, August 15
Sunshine and scattered showers, becoming dry.
What’s the weather like in Hartlepool today?
A bright morning with scattered showers, mainly in the west. Drier in the afternoon with plenty of warm sunny spells. Also a brisk breeze at times, especially on high ground. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
What about tonight?
Plenty of evening sunshine, with clear spells in the first part of the night. Clouding over during the night, with outbreaks of rain by the early hours. Minimum temperature 11 °C.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
What will tomorrow bring?
Widespread outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, during Friday with strong and gusty winds. Rain and wind starting to ease into the evening. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
The look ahead.
Sunshine and scattered showers, heavy at times with a risk of thunder for the next few days. Also strong winds, especially on Sunday, when gales are possible on high ground.