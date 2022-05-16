Hartlepool weather: Temperatures set to rise after a wet start to the week

The damp weather is not here to stay as forecasters predict temperatures will reach up to 19°C in Hartlepool with lengthy sunny spells later this week.

Rain will clear on Monday, making way for bright and warm weather on Tuesday with a gentle onshore breeze.

The rest of the week will follow suit with largely sunny and warm weather, although the Met Office warns there is a risk of rain later on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rain in Hartlepool on Monday, May 16./Photo: Frank Reid

Here’s what the weather has in store for Hartlepool this week, according to the Met Office.

Monday, May 16:

Occasionally there will be heavy rain today until the early evening, with bright or sunny intervals developing later in the afternoon.

There may be fog patches in the early evening and a chance of drizzle overnight. Expect highs of 13°C and lows of 11°C.

Tuesday, May 17:

Tuesday is set to be warm and sunny, although it may feel fresher along the coast due to the onshore breeze.

The maximum temperature will be 18°C, with lows of 12 °C.

Wednesday, May 18:

Wednesday will be off to a sunny start, changing to cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to hit 19°C, with lows of 12°C.

Thursday, May 19:

It will be largely sunny and warm with highs of 18°C and lows of 10°C.

Friday, May 20: