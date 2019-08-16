Hartlepool weather: The forecast for Friday, August 16, has blustery winds, cloudy, and outbreaks of rain
Cloudy, outbreaks of rain and strong blustery winds.
What’s the weather like in Hartlepool today?
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain. These heavy at times, mainly across the Pennines, whilst eastern parts seeing the best of the drier spells. Strong and blustery winds also likely. Rain and winds gradually easing later in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 19 °C.
What about tonight?
Chance of isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms at first, however most places dry with clear spells. Increasing shower risk during the early hours of Saturday. Minimum temperature 11 °C.
What will Saturday bring?
Sunny spells and variable amounts of cloud are expected. It will also be rather breezy, with further scattered blustery showers developing, however most parts likely staying dry. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
The look ahead.
Rather windy Sunday and Monday, with sunny spells and the chance of further showers. Cool start, with winds easing Tuesday, before further sunny spells and isolated showers develop later.