Hartlepool weather: This is how warm it will get in the town on Tuesday, July 2
A sunny start to this morning, clouds will descend by lunchtime but there will be sunny intervals.
What will the weather be like in Hartlepool today?
A generally sunny start but clouds will descend by midday. There will be the odd sunny interval throughout this evening. Maximum temperature 19 °C. The pollen count is high.
Will it improve tonight?
Cloud from the day breaking up and there will be a clear night sky from around midnight. Winds will be light so it will turn chilly by dawn but the minimum temperature won’t drop below 11 °C.
What will tomorrow bring?
A sunny to start with on Wednesday, before cloud thickens, but there will be sunny and bright intervals throughout the day. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
The pollen count will be very high.
What about the rest of the week?
Thursday will be a cloudier day but there will be sunny intervals throughout the day on Friday.