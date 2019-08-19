Hartlepool weather: This is when thunderstorms could hit the town
There will be bright spells of sunshine throughout the morning into early afternoon but there is a chance of rain later.
The Met Office forecast estimates that temperatures will not rise above 19°C on Monday, August 19.
But there will be sunny spells throughout the day with the clouds dispersing and leaving nothing but sunshine in the late afternoon.
A Met Office spokesman said: “Staying breezy but feeling pleasant enough in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 19°C.
“Showers generally easing through the evening, with some clear spells developing. Becoming cloudier towards the end of the night. Winds decreasing overnight. Minimum temperature 12°C.”
Tuesday will start sunny but there is a chance of thunderstorms in late morning and rain will continue for most of the afternoon.
Looking ahead to the Bank Holiday weekend, it looks as though Hartlepool should expect a cloudy but mild few days with temperatures due to peak at 21°C on Friday, August 23.