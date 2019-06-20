Hartlepool weather: What’s the forecast for Thursday, June 20
The Met Office predicts cloud changing to heavy showers by lunchtime for Thursday, June 20.
What will the weather be like in Hartlepool today?
A cloudy start with some showery outbreaks of rain and scattered showers thereafter, turning heavy from 2pm. Maximum temperature 18 °C.
What will the weather be like tonight?
The weather will become dry with clear skies and light winds after heavier rain is due to stop at around 5pm. Minimum temperature 10 °C.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Will the weather improve for Friday, June 21?
More showers are possible and sun will change to cloudy by late morning. Maximum temperature 18 °C.
What is the weather looking forward to the weekend?
Cloud and wind will increase throughout the weekend and into Monday with some rain.