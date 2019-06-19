Hartlepool weather: What’s the weather going to be like on Wednesday June 19
Cloudy with rain this morning, brighter with showers this afternoon.
What will the weather be like in Hartlepool today?
Cloudy during the morning with outbreaks of rain, particularly in the south of the region. Becoming brighter this afternoon with some spells of sunshine, but also occasional showers. Light winds. Maximum temperature 19 °C.
Will it improve tonight?
Sunshine at first this evening with any showers dying away. Dry most of the night with clear spells, although a few showers may spread in from the west before daybreak. Minimum temperature 5 °C.
What will tomorrow bring?
Sunny spells and scattered showers through Thursday, perhaps with some heavy bursts at times. Light westerly winds. Becoming mostly dry overnight with clear periods. Maximum temperature 18 °C.