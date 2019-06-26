Hartlepool weather: What’s the weather going to be like on Wednesday June 26
Rain and cloud should change to sun by lunchtime.
What will the weather be like in Hartlepool today?
The day will start cloudy with dullness but should brighten up with sunny spells in the afternoon. It will be cloudier by the coast with more breeze. Maximum temperature 14 °C.
What will it be like this evening?
It will be dry throughout the night with sun this evening. Low cloud will continue across the coast with chill. Minimum temperature 9 °C.
What will tomorrow bring?
Tomorrow should be dry with some cloud. Sunny spells are likely but it will may be cooler with cloud on the coast. It will be overall warmer than today with a maximum temperature of 16 °C.