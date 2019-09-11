Hartlepool’s day is set to go from dull to bright according to latest Met Office forecast
Hartlepool’s day is set to brighten up, according to the latest forecast from the Met Office.
The Met Office forecast for Wednesday, September 11, says cloud will clear, allowing sunny spells.
Winds will generally ease through the evening.
Temperatures will get as high as 18C and sunscreen is still in order if you’re out all day.
Rain will spread quickly tomorrow before clearing.
Friday and Saturday will be mainly dry.
6am: Partly cloudy. Maximum 14C.
7am: Cloudy. Maximum 15C.
8am: Cloudy. Maximum 16C.
9am: Cloudy. Maximum 17C.
10am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 17C.
11am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 18C.
Noon: Sunny. Maximum 18C.
1pm: Sunny. Maximum 18C.
2pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 18C.
3pm: Cloudy. Maximum 18C.
4pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 18C.
5pm: Cloudy. Maximum 17C.
6pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 17C.
7pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 16C.
8pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 15C.
9pm: Cloudy. Maximum 15C.
10pm: Cloudy. Maximum 14C.
11pm: Cloudy. Maximum 14C.