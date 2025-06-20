Health chiefs have offered tips on coping with the oncoming heatwave as Hartlepool prepares to sizzle in the sunshine.

The Met Office predicts that temperatures in the town will reach 30 degrees Celsius on Friday, June 20, between 3pm and 4pm.

This may rise to 31 degrees Celsius between noon and 1pm on Saturday, June 21.

Another hot day is forecast on Sunday, June 22, although temperatures are expected to drop to a high of 23 degrees Celsius.

The warm weather has led to experts issuing advice on what precautions people should take both outdoors and indoors.

Esther Mireku, public health consultant with University Hospitals Tees, said: “It’s very tempting to want to get out in the sun but we are urging everyone to be cautious.

“Heatwaves can be very dangerous and can cause serious health risks.

“Some simple actions, like drinking plenty of fluids, wearing high-factor sun cream and keeping out of the midday sun can help us all stay safe.

“Older people, young children and people with long-term health conditions may need help keeping cool, so please check in on your friends, relatives and neighbours who may be less able to look after themselves.”

Hartlepool Borough Council added in a statement: “Hot weather is something many people look forward to but, for some people, especially older people and those with underlying health conditions, the summer heat can bring real health risks.

"Temperatures indoors can be higher than temperatures outdoors.

"That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on people you know who may be at risk this summer.

"Ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any help keeping cool.

“To keep homes cool, you can close blinds and curtains on windows that are exposed to direct sunlight, move to the coolest part of the home and only open windows - if it is safe to - when the air feels cooler outside than inside.

“If spending time outdoors it is important to take water or other hydrating drinks and protect yourself from the sun during the hottest hours of the day.”