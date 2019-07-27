Hour-by-hour forecast as yellow weather warning for rain issued in Hartlepool
A yellow weather warning is in place for heavy downpours – but what times throughout the day will the rain arrive?
Intervals of heavy rain are expected on Saturday which could lead flooding and travel disruption.
The yellow weather warning, which is in place across much of the UK, is for heavy rain between 9am on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday.
The heavy rain could lead to flooding in areas and could cause some disruption to public transport services.
Motorists are also urged to take extra care on the roads.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “The weekend is looking fairly wet. Rain will begin from Saturday until Sunday evening, it won’t be constant, but at times there will be heavy rain.
“The area is likely to see in the region of 40 to 60mm of rain over Saturday and Sunday with perhaps as much as 80 to 120mm over high ground of the Pennines."
Forecasters have warned there is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded and it could lead to difficult driving conditions and some potential road closures.
We look at the hour-by-hour forecast throughout the day:
9am: heavy rain, 16°C
10am: heavy rain, 16°C
11am: light rain, 16°C
12pm: light rain, 16°C
Sign up to our daily newsletter
1pm: overcast, 17°C
2pm: overcast, 17°C
3pm: overcast, 18°C
4pm: overcast, 18°C
5pm: overcast, 18°C
6pm: overcast, 18°C
7pm: overcast, 18°C
8pm: light rain, 18°C
9pm: overcast, 18°C
10pm: cloudy, 17°C
11pm: overcast, 17°C