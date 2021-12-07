Hour-by-hour forecast as yellow weather warning issued for high winds in Hartlepool
Forecasters are predicting more windy weather as the region braces for Storm Barra.
The weather warning comes into force at 9am on today (Tuesday, December 7) and is set to last right throughout the day until it expires at 11.59pm.
Forecasters have issued the yellow weather warning as the region continues to recover from Storm Arwen - which lashed the UK with winds of close to 100mph.
The Met Office say they are not expecting winds to be as heavy as what the North East experienced on Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28, but the strong winds could still cause some disruption.
According to the Met Office website, the forecast for Tuesday will be: “A dry, frosty start to Tuesday but turning very windy into the afternoon, with rain and locally snow spreading to all parts.
“Becoming drier into the evening but staying windy. Maximum temperature 4 °C."
Winds are predicted to hit speeds of around 50mph as forecasters say that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport is likely.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast in Hartlepool for Tuesday, December 7, according to the Met Office (temperature, conditions, wind gust speed):
6am: 1C, cloudy, 15mph
7am: 1C, cloudy, 16mph
8am: 1C, cloudy, 17mph
9am: 1C, cloudy, 19mph
10am: 2C, cloudy, 22mph
11am: 3C, cloudy, 23mph
12pm: 4C, cloudy, 23mph
1pm: 4C, cloudy, 29mph
2pm: 4C, rain, 35mph
3pm: 4C, rain, 41mph
4pm: 4C, heavy rain, 44mph
5pm: 4C, heavy rain, 47mph
6pm: 4C, heavy rain, 45mph
7pm: 5C, heavy rain, 40mph
8pm: 5C, rain, 35mph
9pm: 5C, rain, 31mph
10pm: 5C, cloudy, 31mph
11pm: 5C, cloudy, 30mph
12am: 5C, cloudy, 32mph