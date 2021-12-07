Hour-by-hour forecast as yellow weather warning issued for high winds in Hartlepool

The weather warning comes into force at 9am on today (Tuesday, December 7) and is set to last right throughout the day until it expires at 11.59pm.

Forecasters have issued the yellow weather warning as the region continues to recover from Storm Arwen - which lashed the UK with winds of close to 100mph.

The Met Office say they are not expecting winds to be as heavy as what the North East experienced on Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28, but the strong winds could still cause some disruption.

Take a look at the hour by hour forecast for Hartlepool.

According to the Met Office website, the forecast for Tuesday will be: “A dry, frosty start to Tuesday but turning very windy into the afternoon, with rain and locally snow spreading to all parts.

“Becoming drier into the evening but staying windy. Maximum temperature 4 °C."

Winds are predicted to hit speeds of around 50mph as forecasters say that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport is likely.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast in Hartlepool for Tuesday, December 7, according to the Met Office (temperature, conditions, wind gust speed):

6am: 1C, cloudy, 15mph

7am: 1C, cloudy, 16mph

8am: 1C, cloudy, 17mph

9am: 1C, cloudy, 19mph

10am: 2C, cloudy, 22mph

11am: 3C, cloudy, 23mph

12pm: 4C, cloudy, 23mph

1pm: 4C, cloudy, 29mph

2pm: 4C, rain, 35mph

3pm: 4C, rain, 41mph

4pm: 4C, heavy rain, 44mph

5pm: 4C, heavy rain, 47mph

6pm: 4C, heavy rain, 45mph

7pm: 5C, heavy rain, 40mph

8pm: 5C, rain, 35mph

9pm: 5C, rain, 31mph

10pm: 5C, cloudy, 31mph

11pm: 5C, cloudy, 30mph

12am: 5C, cloudy, 32mph

