Hour-by-hour forecast for Hartlepool for a scorching Bank Holiday Monday
The North East appears to be experiencing the hottest August Bank Holiday ever and forecasters are predicting more hot weather to continue.
Temperatures have seemed to hit an all time high for this August Bank Holiday and the town is set for another scorcher on Bank Holiday Monday. The Met Office has recorded the highest temperature on Sunday, August 25 at around 33.3°C in Heathrow and while Hartlepool hasn’t reached temperatures that high – yet (unlikely we’re afraid), another hot day is forecast.
Met Office meteorologist, Sarah Kent, has predicted similar temperatures to continue.
She said: "There is a lot of sunshine about to be had but people need to exercise some common sense."
Members of the public have been urged to stay covered up at the beach and to keep hydrated in the hot weather.
No rain has been predicted for Hartlepool and temperature lows of 17°C right through the night.
For whatever you decide to do, as people are enjoying the sun across the town, we have taken a look at the hour-by-hour weather report to see what’s in store for this Bank Holiday Monday.
The day will be overall sunny until 8pm when it will become partially cloudy for a short time with a clear night to follow.
10am: Sunny 20°C
11am: Sunny 21°C
12pm: Sunny 20°C
1pm: Sunny 21°C
2pm: Sunny 20°C
3pm: Sunny 19°C
4pm: Sunny 19°C
5pm: Sunny 19°C
6pm: Sunny 19°C
7pm: Sunny 19°C
8pm: Partially cloudy 18°C
9pm: Clear night 17°C
10pm: Clear night 17°C
11pm: Clear night 17°C
Midnight: Clear night 17°C