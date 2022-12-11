News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hour-by-hour forecast for Hartlepool weather on Sunday and a look at the week ahead

Cold weather is set to continue in Hartlepool on Sunday, December 11 and throughout the week as temperatures stay low, bringing the possibility of snow and ice.

By Sam Johnson
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Dec 2022, 12:08pm

As Christmas approaches the weather is staying true to the season, with low temperatures and ice likely. During the week, temperatures will rise slightly compared to the previous week but remain bitterly cold, regularly dropping below freezing overnight.

On Sunday – according to the Met OfficeHartlepool will see highs of just 2°C before dropping to -2°C overnight.

Hide Ad

Below is an hour-by-hour forecast for Hartlepool on Sunday, and a look at weather forecasts through the week.

It's due to be a cold couple of days for Hartlepool and the wider region.
Most Popular

Sunday December 11

11am: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 1°C

Hide Ad

12pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 2°C

1pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 2°C

Hide Ad

2pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 2°C

3pm: A sunny day with temperatures of 1°C

Hide Ad

4pm: Clear night with temperatures of 1°C

5pm: Clear night with temperatures of 1°C

Hide Ad

6pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C

7pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C

Hide Ad

8pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C

9pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C

Hide Ad

10pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C

11pm: Overcast with temperatures of 1°C

Hide Ad

The week ahead

Monday, December 12 - A mostly sunny day, with highs of of 1°C and lows of -2°C

Hide Ad

Tuesday, December 13 -Sunny intervals, with highs of 1°C and lows of -2°C

Wednesday, December 14 -A cloudy day, with highs of 3°C and lows of -0°C

Hide Ad

Thursday, December 15 - A sunny day, with highs of 4°C and lows of -2°C

Friday, December 16 - A cloudy day with some sunny spells. Highs of 3°C and lows of 0°C

HartlepoolMet Office