Hour-by-hour forecast for Hartlepool weather on Sunday and a look at the week ahead

As Christmas approaches the weather is staying true to the season, with low temperatures and ice likely. During the week, temperatures will rise slightly compared to the previous week but remain bitterly cold, regularly dropping below freezing overnight.

On Sunday – according to the Met Office – Hartlepool will see highs of just 2°C before dropping to -2°C overnight.

Below is an hour-by-hour forecast for Hartlepool on Sunday, and a look at weather forecasts through the week.

It's due to be a cold couple of days for Hartlepool and the wider region.

Sunday December 11

11am: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 1°C

12pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 2°C

1pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 2°C

2pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 2°C

3pm: A sunny day with temperatures of 1°C

4pm: Clear night with temperatures of 1°C

5pm: Clear night with temperatures of 1°C

6pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C

7pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C

8pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C

9pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C

10pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C

11pm: Overcast with temperatures of 1°C

The week ahead

Monday, December 12 - A mostly sunny day, with highs of of 1°C and lows of -2°C

Tuesday, December 13 -Sunny intervals, with highs of 1°C and lows of -2°C

Wednesday, December 14 -A cloudy day, with highs of 3°C and lows of -0°C

Thursday, December 15 - A sunny day, with highs of 4°C and lows of -2°C