Hour-by-hour weather forecast: This is when thunderstorms will hit as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
The weather in the region is set for a storm, as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms on Sunday, August 4.
This is an hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to hit.
Sunday, August 4
08.00 – 17°C cloudy with 5% chance of rain.
09.00 – 18°C cloudy with 5% chance of rain.
10.00 – 19°C partly cloudy with 5% chance of rain.
11.00 – 19°C partly cloudy with 5% chance of rain.
12.00 – 20°C partly cloudy with 10% chance of rain.
13.00 – 20°C partly cloudy with 10% chance of rain.
14.00 – 20°C partly cloudy with 10% chance of rain.
15.00 – 20°C cloudy with 10% chance of rain.
16.00 – 20°C thunderstorms with 50% chance of rain.
17.00 – 20°C partly cloudy with 10% chance of rain.
18.00 – 19°C partly cloudy with 30% chance of rain.
19.00 – 19°C cloudy with 10% chance of rain.
20.00 – 18°C cloudy with 10% chance of rain.
21.00 – 18°C cloudy with 10% chance of rain.
22.00 – 18°C heavy rain with 60% chance of rain.
23.00 – 18°C heavy rain with 60% chance of rain.
00.00 – 18°C rain with 10% chance of rain.
A Met office spokesperson said: “Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across Scotland and northern England during Sunday afternoon into the evening. The nature of showers means that the exact location of where impacts occur is uncertain. However, showers may become slow-moving over some locations and could receive 30-40 mm of rainfall in one or two hours.”
What to expect from the yellow weather warning
:: There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes
:: Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
:: There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
:: There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep flood water causing danger to life