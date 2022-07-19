How hot will it get in Hartlepool? Heatwave continues as temperatures soar across the country

The Met Office summary for the North East says: “Dry with widespread sunshine into the afternoon as any early cloud melts away. Becoming very hot as temperatures rise quickly into the day, with only a light breeze for most.”

The heatwave is set to peak on Tuesday, July 19, as temperatures in Hartlepool hit 35°C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heatwave is continuing across the UK

The heatwave has caused disruption across the country, with travel, work places and schools all being effected by the intense heat.

To combat the heat, the Met Office advice staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol, staying indoors or in the shade, stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, if possible, applying sunscreen regularly and Wearing hats and light, loose cotton clothes

In Hartlepool on Tuesday, temperatures will be in and around the high 20’s throughout most of the day and staying warm in the evening with lows of 26°C.

Here is an hour by hour forecast of temperatures in Hartlepool on Tuesday, July 19.

10am: Sunny 24°C

11am: Sunny 28°C

12pm: Sunny 28°C

1pm: Sunny 29°C

2pm: Sunny 29°C

3pm: Sunny 29°C

4pm: Sunny with light showers 35°C

5pm: Thunder shower 31°C

6pm: Cloudy 30°C

7pm: Sunny 30°C

8pm: Sunny 28°C

9pm: Sunny 27°C

10pm: Cloudy 26°C