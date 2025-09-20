How long will the rainfall last as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Hartlepool?

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 20th Sep 2025, 09:49 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2025, 09:59 BST
A yellow weather warning has been issued for Hartlepool amid the threat of constant downpours on Saturday.

Experts fear the area could be hit by heavy rainfall for the majority of September 20 with flooding and power cuts a possibility.

While conditions may ease around mid morning, the Met Office says there is a 90-95% chance of rain throughout Saturday from midday.

But thankfully the wet weather is expected to disappear come Sunday morning.

Photo flashback: Greatham school pupils pictured in the rain in 2004.

The rain is finally expected to ease around 4am on September 21 with sunny if cloudy conditions likely from 7am.

Looking further ahead, next week is forecast to be largely dry with temperatures reaching highs of 17 degrees Celsius.

