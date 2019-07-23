How to keep your dogs safe during the summer heatwave with this advice from the Dogs Trust
As many of us stock up on snacks and sun lotion to head outside, we should spare a thought for how our furry friends will fare during the North East’s predicted heatwave.
The region is expected to enjoy hot temperatures of up to 27C this week – but this is not always good news for our four-legged companions.
The Dogs Trust has issued a handy guide for owners to ensure their pooches stay happy and healthy throughout the summer.
Whether it’s how to keep them cool, or when to stay indoors, the charity’s advice will help both owner and animal be at their best.
Plan your walkies: Go in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler so there will be a reduced risk of heatstroke.
Do the ‘seven second test’: Tarmac can get very hot in the sun – check it with your hand before letting your dog walk on it so they do not burn their paws. If it's too hot for your hand, it's too hot for them.
Check dogs are welcome: If you're planning a day out, check whether dogs are welcome at the visitor attractions on your list. Some may have Public Space Protection Orders or Dog Control Orders in place over summer.
Provide shade and water: Make sure your dog has access to shade and plenty of fresh water throughout the day.
Don't let them get burnt: Use pet-safe sun cream on exposed parts of their skin such as the tips of their ears and nose and avoid direct sunlight where you can.