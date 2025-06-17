Get those sunhats and shades at the ready.

For Met Office experts believe Hartlepool is set to swelter in sunshine as the week continues.

Wednesday, June 18, is likely to bring temperatures of 20 degrees Celsius on a cloudy day.

A clearer day on Thursday, June 19, will see gauges rise to 21 degrees Celsius before soaring to 27 degrees Celsius on Friday, June 20.

Three youngsters enjoy an ice cream at a summer event at Throston Primary School in 2009.

Temperatures may even top 28 degrees Celsius come Saturday, June 21, at around 1pm.

Sunday, June 22, and Monday, June 23, are also likely to be warm with temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

Little cloud cover is predicted from Thursday to Saturday before Sunday and Monday bring cloudier conditions.

