How warm will it get in Hartlepool as town prepares to swelter at the weekend?
For Met Office experts believe Hartlepool is set to swelter in sunshine as the week continues.
Wednesday, June 18, is likely to bring temperatures of 20 degrees Celsius on a cloudy day.
A clearer day on Thursday, June 19, will see gauges rise to 21 degrees Celsius before soaring to 27 degrees Celsius on Friday, June 20.
Temperatures may even top 28 degrees Celsius come Saturday, June 21, at around 1pm.
Sunday, June 22, and Monday, June 23, are also likely to be warm with temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.
Little cloud cover is predicted from Thursday to Saturday before Sunday and Monday bring cloudier conditions.