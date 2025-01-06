According to experts at the Met Office, the downpour is likely to continue until beyond 4pm on January 6 before gradually drying up.
A flood warning remains in force, however, for footpaths and low lying land and roads near Greatham Beck.
Tuesday, thankfully, is expected to be dry if cold with temperatures no higher than 3 degrees Celsius.
1. Stormy seas
Waves crash against the Heugh Breakwater on January 6. Picture by TOM COLLINS. Photo: Tom Collins
2. Making a splash
Many roads in Hartlepool on Monday have standing water. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
3. Taking the lead
Pooches still deserve their walks no matter what the weather. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
4. January jaunt
Walkers make their way along the Headland promenade. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
