In pictures: Hartlepool takes a battering from rain as flood warning is issued for town

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 6th Jan 2025, 12:24 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 12:38 GMT
Hartlepool has taken a battering from rain on both Sunday and Monday.

According to experts at the Met Office, the downpour is likely to continue until beyond 4pm on January 6 before gradually drying up.

A flood warning remains in force, however, for footpaths and low lying land and roads near Greatham Beck.

Tuesday, thankfully, is expected to be dry if cold with temperatures no higher than 3 degrees Celsius.

Waves crash against the Heugh Breakwater on January 6. Picture by TOM COLLINS.

1. Stormy seas

Waves crash against the Heugh Breakwater on January 6. Picture by TOM COLLINS. Photo: Tom Collins

Many roads in Hartlepool on Monday have standing water. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Making a splash

Many roads in Hartlepool on Monday have standing water. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Pooches still deserve their walks no matter what the weather. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Taking the lead

Pooches still deserve their walks no matter what the weather. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Walkers make their way along the Headland promenade. Picture by FRANK REID

4. January jaunt

Walkers make their way along the Headland promenade. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

