Met office forecasts heavy rain and windy conditions in Hartlepool after bank holiday washout

Rain and windy conditions are expected to hit Hartlepool.

The Met Office is predicting blustery showers across the North East today, Tuesday, April 4 following some bright spells and scattered rain showers over the bank holiday weekend.

Heavy rain showers are expected to hit the region with temperatures of 7C but it will feel as cold as 2C.

Gales are forecast throughout the day, with winds predicted to gust as fast at 37mph but conditions are expected to become brighter into this afternoon.

This is you can expect from the weather in Hartlepool this week, according to the Met Office.

Tuesday, May 4

Forecasters are expecting cloudy and windy conditions throughout the day with heavy rain and widespread showers.

Conditions are predicted to become brighter into the afternoon as showers begin to clear.

Temperatures wills reach 7C but predictors suggest temperatures will feel a lot colder.

This evening will be mostly dry and clear but cold as temperatures plummet to -2C and frost develops overnight.

Wednesday, May 5

Wednesday will see a cold but sunny start with a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers.

There is a possibility of sleet and snow across hills and showers will ease up into the evening with temperatures reaching 10C.

Thursday, May 6 to Saturday

The end of the weeks looks to be wet and windy with some brighter spells.

The Met Office said: “Band of heavy showers moving south on Thursday, wintry over hills. Sunny spells and showers on Friday. Becoming wet and windy after a bright start Saturday. Some overnight frosts.”