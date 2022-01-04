Met Office issues weather warning for ice across the North East
With people returning to work, schools and colleges this morning following the festive period, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice.
The warning, which is in place from 2am to 11am this morning (January 4), covers the whole of the north of England including Sunderland, Northumberland, County Durham, South Tyneside and Hartlepool.
Pedestrians and motorists are being warned about the dangers of accidents, slips and falls with the risk of icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle routes.
According to the Met Office, temperatures early this morning were around freezing point. The return to cold conditions follows the unseasonably mild weather in which many locations across the country experienced their warmest New Year’s Eve temperatures on record.