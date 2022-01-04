The warning, which is in place from 2am to 11am this morning (January 4), covers the whole of the north of England including Sunderland, Northumberland, County Durham, South Tyneside and Hartlepool.

Pedestrians and motorists are being warned about the dangers of accidents, slips and falls with the risk of icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle routes.

According to the Met Office, temperatures early this morning were around freezing point. The return to cold conditions follows the unseasonably mild weather in which many locations across the country experienced their warmest New Year’s Eve temperatures on record.

The Met Office have issued a weather warning for potential icy conditions across the region.

