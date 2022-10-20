Met Office issues yellow weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit the North East

The yellow weather warning is in place for the East Midlands and most of the North of England, as 20 to 30mm of rain is possible within an hour with up to 40mm in some places.

Most of Hartlepool looks set to be spared the worst of the weather, with the thunderstorms lying more inland. The A19, parts of East Durham, and the Billingham area are all within the warning zone.

The Met Office say the thunderstorms could cause some isolated flooding and disruption, including a small chance of damage to some buildings, power cuts and delays and cancellations on public transport.

Hartlepool is set for some rainy weather.

The warning is in place until 1pm on Thursday (October 20).

Heavy rain is expected in the town, with highs of 13°C.

On the weather warning, the Met Office states: "Bands of heavy showers and thunderstorms will move quickly northwards this morning. Not everywhere will see these, but where they do occur, 20 to 30 mm of rain is possible within an hour, and perhaps as much as 40 mm in a few places. Lightning will be an additional hazard. Rain will continue this afternoon but become less intense.”

Commuters are also warned that there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, with the Met Office saying spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.

The Met Office added: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.