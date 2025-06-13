Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Hartlepool with thunderstorms expected on Saturday
But that does not mean we are likely to escape the wet stuff for long.
Parts of Kent were hit by flooding on Friday night – with roads closed and home suffering electricity blackouts – as heavy rainfall is set to head north on Saturday, June 14.
According to weather experts at the Met Office, the chances of heavy showers hitting Hartlepool peak at 80% between noon and 2pm.
A yellow weather warning is in place for the town around this time with the possibility of travel disruption and flooded roads.
Any rainfall, however, is expected to ease with temperatures of 20 degrees Celsius forecast as the day finally begins to dry out from 4pm.
Sunday, June 15, is predicted to stay dry with temperatures rising as high as 22 degrees Celsius.
The prospects for the first part of next week also looking promising with sunny if cloudy conditions peaking on Thursday, June 19, with temperatures of 23 degrees Celsius.
