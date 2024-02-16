Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain - see the forecast for Hartlepool for February 17 and 18
The warning covering practically the whole country is in place for Saturday, February 17, an Sunday, February 18.
Forecasters say spells of rain, some heavy, will push east across most areas through the weekend and that some disruption is likely.
In Hartlepool, Saturday is expected to be overcast for much of the day with heavy rain predicted later in the evening between 8pm and 10pm.
Rain is set ease later on the night.
Despite the weather warning remaining in place, Sunday is currently expected to be largely dry and bright for much of the day in Hartlepool.
Sunshine is predicted between midday and 3pm and temperatures are set to remain above average for the time of year averaging 12 to 13 degrees Celsius across the weekend.