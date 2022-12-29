Met Office warns snow could return to the North East in the New Year as long range forecast predicts 'unsettled weather' for the UK in 2023
Snow could return to the North East in January as forecasters predict an “unsettled” start to 2023.
According to the latest long range weather forecast from the Met Office, which covers Monday, January 2 – Wednesday, January 11, rain is initially expected to dominate the North.
But eastern areas will see “drier and brighter spells”, which could spare the North East some of the wetter conditions.
If it falls, snow is likely to be “restricted to higher ground in Scotland”.
However, later into the period, strong winds could combine with cold, showery spells, possibly leading to snow in the North.
More “changeable weather” is expected between Thursday, January 12 – Thursday, January 26, with forecasters claiming “brief cold spells from the north are possible at times”
This could could bring snow showers to the north, but milder conditions are “likely to be more prevalent”.
Despite a chilly end to the year, provisional Met Office data has suggested 2022 was the UK’s warmest on record.