North East Ambulance Service urges people to look out for vulnerable and offers tips to keep cool during heatwave

Saturday, July 17, has been the hottest day of the year so far for the area with the mercury nearing 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit).

But while many people are enjoying soaking up the sun, the ambulance service is encouraging people to keep an eye on more vulnerable people including the elderly, especially those over 75 and who live on their own or in a care home, young children and those with long term health conditions.

It has also shared official NHS advice on how to cope during a heatwave. Tips include:

Stay cool indoors by closing curtains on rooms that face the sun;

If going outdoors, use cool spaces considerately, and keep your distance in line with social distancing guidelines;

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol;

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals;

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm;

Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen regularly and wear a wide brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat;

Avoid exercising in the hottest parts of the day;

Take water with you if you are travelling;

If you are going into open water to cool down, take care and follow local safety advice.

The NHS also says if you have concerns about an uncomfortably hot house that is affecting your or someone else's health, seek medical advice.