North East braces itself for thunderstorms as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the entire region from the borders down to Humberside and as far west as the Pennines.

The warning is in place from 1pm today. Friday, June 24, through to 1-pm this evening.

The agency is warning that showers and thunderstorms are likely to bring periods of heavy rain, lightning and hail and says that there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

The area covered by today's warning

It is also warning drivers that spray and sudden flooding are likely to lead to difficult driving conditions and some temporary road closures and there is also a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could temporarily be lost.