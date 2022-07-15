North East weather warning as Met Office predicts ‘exceptional' temperatures for UK

An amber warning is in place for much of England from the south east to Teesside from Sunday, July 17, then extending as far north as the Scottish Borders on Monday and Tuesday.

The forecast for the beginning of the week says: “After a very warm night, hot weather already underway across other parts of England and Wales is expected to develop more widely across Wales, southwest and northern England, plus southern Scotland.

"Some exceptionally high temperatures are possible, both by day and by night, for Monday and Tuesday. This following a warm weekend, will likely bring widespread impacts to people and infrastructure.”

The Met Office has issued a heat warning.

Tuesday is set to see the highest temperatures, with a forecast of up to 29C (84F) for parts of the region.

The Met Office warns that adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by anyone who is vulnerable to extreme heat, while the wider population is being urged to take extra care to avoid suffering sunburn or heat exhaustion.

But even though the North East is set to swelter, the region is predicted to avoid the worst of the heat, with a rare red warning in place for much of the Midlands and parts of the South East and London for the early part of next week.

The Met Office is warning of ‘exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures’ with the mercury forecast to climb as high as 36C (96.8F) in the capital on Tuesday.