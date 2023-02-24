People urged to stay away from beaches as flood warning issued for Hartlepool and ‘dangerous’ large waves expected
A flood warning has been issued for the Headland in Hartlepool ahead of higher than usual tides expected on Friday evening.
The warning, from the government’s Check for Flooding service, said: “This Flood Warning has been issued due to the high tide forecast at 18:15 on 24/02/2023.
"Tides are expected to be higher than usual due to the forecast weather conditions. Strong winds and high spring tides are expected to cause large waves and spray overtopping along the coast this evening.
"Areas most at risk include properties at The Headland, including Marine Drive, Sea View Terrace, York Place, Albion Terrace, South Crescent, Moor Parade, and Broad Field Road. Flooding is possible between 18:15 and 20:30.
"Please stay away from beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as the expected large waves and sea spray will be dangerous. We are closely monitoring the situation. This message will be updated by 21:00 on 24/02/2023, or as the situation changes.”