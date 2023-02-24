The warning, from the government’s Check for Flooding service, said: “This Flood Warning has been issued due to the high tide forecast at 18:15 on 24/02/2023.

"Tides are expected to be higher than usual due to the forecast weather conditions. Strong winds and high spring tides are expected to cause large waves and spray overtopping along the coast this evening.

"Areas most at risk include properties at The Headland, including Marine Drive, Sea View Terrace, York Place, Albion Terrace, South Crescent, Moor Parade, and Broad Field Road. Flooding is possible between 18:15 and 20:30.

A flood warning is in place for the Headland on Friday evening (February 24).