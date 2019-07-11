Risk of thunder forecast for Hartlepool as Met Office warns of heavy downpour
Morning rain could give way to thunderstorms as the Met Office predicts heavy rain and showers in Hartlepool today.
Its experts say it will brighten up following this morning’s downpour of occasional heavy rain and showers, with some sunny spells due, but warns there is a risk thunderstorms could develop.
It is expected to turn slowly drier through the evening, with the maximum temperature to hit 22 °C.
Tonight, the showers will continue to ease off by midnight, with clear spells giving a slightly cooler, fresher night.
Some could mist form for a time, mainly affecting the Cheviots and Pennines.
The minimum temperature is predicted to be 12 °C.
Tomorrow, the early morning mist will soon clear for a bright day ahead, with sunny spells and showers and some heavy with risk of thunder.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Some parts may see heavy showers lasting into the evening.
The maximum temperature is expected to be 21 °C.
Outlook for Saturday to Monday suggests there is a chance of afternoon showers on Saturday with some sunshine.
On Sunday and Monday, it will be mostly dry with warm sunshine inland but often cooler near the coast under cloudier skies.
Further ahead, Monday should be a dry day across most of the UK, with bright or sunny spells, although there will perhaps just be the odd shower in a few places.
Through the rest of the week, Atlantic weather systems are likely to bring some wetter and possibly windier spells across the UK, more especially across the north and west, with a possibility of thunderstorms on Tuesday.