Summer has finally arrived after weeks of cloud and rain – but how long will it last?

Friday, July 19, is set to be one of the hottest days of the year so far for Hartlepool with strong sunshine pushing temperatures up to 28 degrees Celsius (82 Fahrenheit).

The heat will peak in mid afternoon but it is due to be warm and sunny all day according to the Met Office.

It is still due to be 27C by 7pm and we are in for a hot and sticky night hovering around the 19C-17C going into Saturday.

Hartlepool marina basking in the sun.

Despite the sudden appearance of summer on Friday, the rest of the weekend is not due to be as hot.

Saturday, July 20, is set to be a warm and dry day but a good deal cooler than Friday with the temperature not set to top 23C.

For most of the day it will be a pleasant 20C with a mix of sunshine and cloud.

However, it will be another very mild night in the high teens.

Sunday, July 21, will remain mild but below average for the time of year at around 16C-19C (60F-66F).

It will be breezy with gusts of up to 25mph in the morning.

Meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “For the last few weeks, we've been on the northern side of the jet stream and over the next few days, its position will change.

“But, as we head towards the weekend, Sunday most likely, will see the return of the stronger jet core to affect the UK, meaning it is going to turn a bit more unsettled and certainly cooler again.”