News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Just some of the devastation caused in Hartlepool last year by Storm Arwen.

Storm Arwen in Hartlepool: 17 pictures from 2021 as strong winds are forecast for anniversary weekend

This weekend marks one year since the devastation unleashed by Storm Arwen.

By Gavin Ledwith
1 minute ago

Roads were closed, homes were evacuated and a host of businesses closed on Saturday, November 27, after winds measured at around 85 miles per hour hit Hartlepool.

Here we look back at the havoc caused locally by the storm and ask whether the anniversary weekend will be any quieter.

1. Damage

A Cleveland Police vehicle on the junction of Hart Lane and Raby Road. Picture: Carl Gorse.

Photo: Carl Gorse

Photo Sales

2. Raby Road

Another view of the damage on Raby Road. Picture: Carl Gorse.

Photo: Carl Gorse

Photo Sales

3. A year later

The former Northern Textiles building has been completely renovated into 12 apartments for vulnerable people and an office by housing and support provider One CIC.

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

4. Reed Street

A fallen tree at the top of Reed Street. Picture: Patrick Liddell.

Photo: Patrick Liddell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Hartlepool