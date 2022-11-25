Storm Arwen in Hartlepool: 17 pictures from 2021 as strong winds are forecast for anniversary weekend
This weekend marks one year since the devastation unleashed by Storm Arwen.
By Gavin Ledwith
1 minute ago
Roads were closed, homes were evacuated and a host of businesses closed on Saturday, November 27, after winds measured at around 85 miles per hour hit Hartlepool.
Here we look back at the havoc caused locally by the storm and ask whether the anniversary weekend will be any quieter.
