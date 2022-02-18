Storm Eunice: Hartlepool road closed amid fears over condition of ex-999 building

Hartlepool Borough Council said in a social media statement on Thursday: “Elwick Road is currently closed in both directions between Wooler Road and Park Avenue, with access being maintained only for residents.

"This is due to concerns over the condition of the old ambulance station and also reflects the forecast for more severe weather to come.

"Residents are advised that their bins will be emptied as usual whilst the closure is in place.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elwick Road is closed at the Wooler Road junction due to concerns about the former ambulance station. Picture by FRANK REID

While Friday began fairly quietly in Hartlepool – with the south west experiencing the worst of Eunice’s arrival – emergency services across Cleveland have still urged people to take precautions with gusts of up to 60-70mph still possible.

Tony Hanson, from the Local Resilience Forum, said: “We would ask people to take steps to secure any loose items outside the home or in gardens and only travel if necessary.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.